Win prizes in SM Seaside’s Colorgram

SM Seaside City Cebu and Davies Paints collaborated in the creation of Under The Sea Photo Park located at the City Wing Atrium of SM Seaside City Cebu.

By clicking that camera, one can make a beautiful sea inspired background. Visit different rooms painted with bright colors good for Instragram feed: Take the Plunge, be in the mood to have a swim and plunge in the blue light colors. The Submerged Sanctuary, discover the wonders of marine life like of that jellyfishes in the sea. The Deep Blue, a meditative room colored with bright blue hue that gives a quiet, clear blue, cool, and calm mood. The Triton’s Throne, experience the role of being a ruler of the sea, sitting on that throne.

Enjoy taking photos while winning prizes starting September 12 to 16 by simply posting your photo on Instagram using hashtags #Colorgram and # DaviesColorsSMSeaside and add Colorgram at SM Seaside as location.

Special prizes will be given away everyday including SM Cinema Tickets with cut-off time of 11:59PM. Top three winners will be announced on September 28 at SM Seaside City Cebu (Official) on Facebook; winners can get P3, 000 each.