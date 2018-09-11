Negros Occidental town vice mayor, husband, yield to police to face raps

BACOLOD CITY- A municipal vice mayor and her husband surrendered to the police on Tuesday to face charges of illegal possession of explosives and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Vice Mayor Ella Garcia Yulo of Moises Padilla town and husband Felix Mathias Segundo Yulo were brought to the Regional Trial Court Branch 63 in La Carlota City in Negros Occidental, which issued the warrants for their arrest on August 20.

Judge Cyclamen Jison-Fernandez of La Carlota RTC issued the warrants for the Yulos for charges of possession of two guns and two grenades during a police checkpoint in Moises Padilla on December 19, 2017.

No bail was granted in the case for possession of grenades, while bail was set at P200,000 each for the charges for illegal possession of guns.

The vice mayor and her husband went to the Bacolod police headquarters at Magsaysay Avenue in Bacolod on Tuesday morning after Martin Diño, Interior and Local Government undersecretary for barangay affairs and the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption gave assurance for their safety.

Jose Marcelino Garcia, brother of the vice mayor, sought Dino’s help last week.

Yulo explained that they did not surrender immediately because of security and safety issues.