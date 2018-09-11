The Candidates: Samboan and Minglanilla

Ivy Esparcia

Age: 20

Town: Samboan

Work: Contact Agent

Titles: Miss Samboan 2017, Dyosa ng Basura 2014, Model of the Year 2013

IVY Esparcia decided to join Binibining Cebu 2018 not to gain fame but to boost her confidence.

“It was never in my wildest dream to join this pageant. When I saw their journey last 2017 I was amazed and a bit jealous of the girls who were joining back then,” she said.

She is representing Samboan, which is known as the Waterfalls Capital of the South. The town has 11 waterfalls.

Samboan also has historical structures like Camapanario de Antigua, Escala de Jacob and the Saint Michael the Archangel Church.

“I am encouraging you all to visit my town, Samboan, to see all these attractions,” she said.

Kristine Gillamac

Age: 20

Town: Minglanilla

Course: BS Psychology (Southwestern University)

Title: Ms. Municipal Meet 2015

KRISTINE Gillamac decided to join Binibining Cebu 2018 to promote her advocacy on Mental Health Awareness.

“I want to be the voice for everyone that they should not be afraid to express themselves. I also want to inspire others, especially the youth and to empower them to become productive individuals. I believe that the productivity of a society comes from an individual with a healthy heart and a healthy mind,” she said.

Gillamac represents Minglanilla, popularly known as the Sugat Capital of the South.

The Sugat Kabanhawan Festival—or reenactment of Christ’s resurrection—is celebrated on Easter Sunday.

Unknown to many, Minglanilla has a man-made forest in Barangay Campo 7.