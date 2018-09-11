Bpop Acapella Challenge: A celebration of Cebuano music

CEBUANO music took centerstage as Primary Group of Builders presented the finale of Cebu’s very first Bisaya acapella competition titled “Bpop: The Acapella Challenge” at J Center Mall Convention Hall.

Five contestants fought for the championship title: Primiero, The Sync Singers, The Technical Department, Vox Anima-Cebu and The UP Serenata.

Each of the contestants delivered their own acapella rendition of a pure Bisaya contest piece and a back-up song.

Winning the championship title was Vox Anima-Cebu, a choral group that was formed last December 2016. The group performed quirky renditions of Jerika Teodorico’s “Labyu Langga” and ‘Gikumot kumot” by Kantin, which were both arranged by Arnel de Pano. They incorporated a lively choreography to their performance while donning pink school outfits, back packs and bunny ear head bands.

They won P50,000 and will be given an opportunity to record their own Bisaya Christmas album.

Winning second place was The Sync Singers with their rendition of “Duyog” by Jewel Villaflores and “Chinita” by Assembly Language.

In third place was the Technical Department who performed “Morena Girl” by Hey Joe Show and a mash-up of “Kinsa Siya” by Luz Loreto.

They received a cash prize of P20,000.

Another highlight of the night were the performances of the special guests– “Pilipinas Got Talent” semi-finalists Maka Girls, Jacky Chang, Caloy Guapo and Mandaue Nights.