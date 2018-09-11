Accused pleads not guilty to Maxi slay

THE primary suspect in the killing of radio disk-jockey, Marie Alexi “Maxi” Bolongaita pleaded not guilty during the arraignment procedures at the Regional Trial Court 14 (RTC-14) on Tuesday.

Renante Mendador Mambiar, 37, entered a plea of not guilty of two separate crimes of robbery and homicide, which happened on the night of Sept. 16, 2017.

Maxi was found dead inside her home at Sitio Nivel Hills, Barangay Busay, Cebu City.

Maxi is the daughter of radio broadcaster, Alex Bolongaita.

“It is expected. He (Mambiar) was probably advised by his lawyer. Wala tay mahimo ana, (There’s nothing we can do about that.)” said Alex.

According to police records, Mambiar was a notorious robber who was also an alleged drug dealer. The complaint said he entered Maxi’s house with the intention to rob the place before he attacked and killed her.

Mambiar’s lawyer manifested in court that his client was unlawfully arrested inside the hospital for treatment of stab wounds, which the prosecution claims were caused by the attempts of Maxi to defend herself with a knife.

Lawyer Santiago Ruiz, Jr., private prosecutor representing Maxi said they have prepared at least eight witnesses who can prove Mambiar’s guilt including police officers who responded to the situation.

“We’ll prove in court that our case is strong,” said Ruiz.

RTC-14 Acting Judge Joy Redoble ordered the trials to start in February 2020 until April 2021 due to an overload of cases being tried at the RTC-14.

However, Redoble said in court that the schedule may be moved earlier once a permanent judge is assigned.

“It’s not surprising that it will take that long because in this country the dispensation of justice takes a long, long time,” said Alex.

He expressed confidence that Mambiar would be convicted of the crime.