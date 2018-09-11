Econtech now 2-2 in Corporate Cup

ECONTECH bested Davies Paints, 86-76, to even up its record in the Cebu Architects’ Basketball Club 2nd Corporate Cup last Sunday at the Cebu Eastern College gym.

The win boosted Econtech to 2-2 (win-loss) while handing Davies Paints its first loss of the competition.

Econtech took full control of the lead with a solid performance in the middle periods, where they outscored Davies Paints, 50-27, to take a 68-48 lead heading to the last canto.

Justin Aspacio led the way for Econtech with 31 points while Ayi Armenion added 17 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and a blocked shot.

In another game, AAC LightStrong defeated MetroTiles, 66-52.

Ralph Catugas flirted with a double-double with 17 points and nine rebounds, Kim Rojas had 14, six boards, four assists, and three steals while Brian Acebedo tallied 13 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals.

AAC LightStrong and Davies Paints are now tied at the top with similar 3-1 cards.

Boysen Paints also nabbed its first win of the tournament, beating Phelps Dodge, 73-71.

Bong Gabison led the way with 27 points while Sam Parcon added 19 markers and 15 rebounds.

Boysen Paints and Phelps Dodge are tied at the bottom with 1-3 cards.