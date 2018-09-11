Topnotcher offers success to late pa, eyes teaching stint

RESPIRATORY THERAPY board EXAMS

She planned to teach in the school that helped her top the Respiratory Therapy Board Examination and to consider her mother’s wish to continue her studies to become a medical doctor.

Megan Ashley Bartido, topnotcher of the 2018 Respiratory Therapy Board Examination, shared her plans in an interview with Cebu Daily News on Tuesday even as she also offered her achievement to her late father, who was among those who died in the sinking of the ill-fated Princess of the Stars in 2009.

“I offer this success to him, and I hope he is proud of me. I hope he keeps looking after us from heaven,” said Bartido, who recalled thinking of her late father, her mother, and her sisters when she took the exams last week in Metro Manila.

Topping the exams

Bartido, the 23-year-old Cebu Doctor’s University (CDU) graduate, topped the RT board examinations with a rating of 89.75 percent.

Six other CDU graduates landed in the top 10 of the board exams including Bartido’s three friends, Jean Epe, Francine Solis, and Hannah Claros.

CDU as the sole university offering the Respiratory Therapy program in the Visayas also garnered a 100 percent passing rate in the recent board exams.

Bartido, who hails from Cebu City, recalled being on the plane heading home to Cebu from Metro Manila when the results of the board exams were released by the Professional Regulation Commission.

She said she cried when she saw her name at the top of the list of 1,018 new respiratory therapists.

She said that she was expecting to pass, but she did not expect to top the exams.

Bartido’s mother, Jeriane, however said that she was not surprised that her daughter topped the exams because she was very focused on her studies.

Thankful

Bartido said that it was through the constant guidance of their mentors in school that she and her batchmates passed the examinations.

“I’m really thankful for our chairman, Mrs. Aurora Ramos Rodriguez, and all the other faculty (members) for RT because without them, we wouldn’t survive the challenges,” she said.

She also said that she would rest after this, and then she would plan to teach at CDU as a way to give back to the school that helped her to get this achievement.

She said she was also considering to take a Doctor of Medicine course, which was a move to grant her mother’s wish for her become a doctor someday.

Journey, advice

She then recalled her journey to become a registered respiratory therapist.

She said that this college program was not her first choice, but Accountancy.

But after three years of Accountancy, she found out that she lost interest and felt that she lost her love in the course and decided to shift to Respiratory Therapy.

She said that she chose respiratory therapy because it was a unique course in the sense that only CDU was offering it in the Visayas.

Her advice to aspiring RT students: “Don’t feel pressured by what other people say. Just keep doing what you love.”

She also encouraged them to take breaks from time to time because she believed that the body and mind would need rest to function fully.

And lastly, she advised them to never forget to pray.