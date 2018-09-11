Can good relations still be maintained?

POLICE-MAYOR CONFLICT

The police say they want to maintain good relations with the local government units in the region.

However, they will certainly support their units that are aggrieved by the local chief executives, said Police Regional Office (PRO-7) Information Officer, Supt. Reyman Tolentin.

“As far as the region is concerned, we are always looking for a good relationship with local chief executives and the local police,” said Tolentin on Tuesday.

The relationship between the Police Regional Office and the Cebu City Police Office on one hand and Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña has soured after pronouncements from both parties on several controversial issues, among them the revelation by the mayor of the name of SPO1 Roderick Balili as the suspect in the killing of PDEA Agent Von Rian Tecson, which was strongly denied by PRO-7 Director, Senior Supt. Debold Sinas, who claimed that Balili accidentally shot himself. Balili had two gunshot wounds on the chest.

Another issue which caused the souring of the relationship between the mayor and the CCPO was when Osmeña took into custody and released from police custody three persons arrested for illegal refilling of butane canisters.

In view of the current conflict between the police and the mayor, the National Police Commission is again thinking of stripping Osmeña of his police supervisory powers, said Napolcom Vice Chair Rogelio Casurao.

The police filed charges of obstruction of justice, grave abuse of authority and conduct unbecoming a public official before the Office of the Ombudsman.

Napolcom is taking cognizance of the complaint as it monitors the performance of local executives in the region.

According to lawyer Risty Sibay, Napolcom spokesperson, they will submit a report to their central office within 10 days if there is a basis to strip the city mayor of his police powers. He said they are treating the complaint as a “priority case.”

“It depends. We also have to weigh the situation because we do not want also to let the public suffer if ever dunay mga ing-ani nga issue sa (if there are issue like these in) Cebu City,” said Sibay in a TV interview.

Sibay added they received directive from Casurao to monitor the performance not only of Osmeña but also all the local chief executives in the region.

Tolentin said that if there is a need for a complainant, it would be the CCPO.

“So since kinahanglan og evidence or complaint, we will just back up the action of the unit (CCPO),” said Tolentin.

Welcome

Meanwhile, Councilor Dave Tumulak welcomed the statements of the police hierarchy that cooperation between the police and local government units is vital in promoting peace and order.

Tumulak said any tension or conflict between law enforcers and public officials must be resolved in an orderly fashion.

“(The police and LGU) need a good, working relationship because we are the front liners in maintaining peace and order. A public perception that two agencies of the government are in conflict is not good for the community,” Tumulak said.

“If there are some misunderstanding, let’s sit in one table, discuss harmoniously, and clarify and resolve the conflict within,” he added.

Support

Tumulak also said the city government has not stopped providing support to the police, including shouldering the maintenance expenses of city-owned vehicles deployed to the latter.

Department of General Services (DGS) chief, Ronald Malacora, said they have continued to accommodate city-owned vehicles assigned to the police which need regular check-ups and repairs.

“There will be a meeting between Councilors Dave Tumulak and Margarita Osmeña, and Senior Supt. Royina Garma (Cebu City Police Office director) regarding on the matter so we have not implemented the order (to stop maintaining the police vehicles) yet,” said Malacora.

“I don’t have the exact data or figures on how many vehicles we have accommodated for repairs and maintenance since they are plotted through a schedule. But we are still accommodating them if they need check-ups or repairs,” he added.

The city spends around P40,000 to P50,000 annually for maintenance of every four-wheeled vehicles owned by the city which are being used by the police.