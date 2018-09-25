Talisay Mayor Gullas wants 33 landslide-prone sitios in 4 barangays checked and assessed

Check and assess identified areas of concern such as four barangays, which had been identified as highly susceptible to landslides in Talisay City, and make sure to see if there would be a need for a forced evacuation of the at least 14,000 residents in these areas.

Talisay City Mayor Eduardo Gullas gave this order on Tuesday (Sept. 25) to the Local Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (LDRRMO) and the Mines and Geosciences Bureau in Central Visayas (MGB-7) after 33 sitios in four barangays with 14,662 residents were identified as landslide-prone areas in Talisay City.

Gullas instructed these government offices to check and assess after a meeting with them, the Bureau of Fire Protection, and barangay chiefs of the barangays involved.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection, which gathered the data through the different barangay disaster risk reduction management offices of the city, 14 sitios in Barangay Jaclupan have been identified as highly susceptible to landslides, 10 sitios in Barangay Campo IV, 5 sitios in Barangay Lagtang and 4 sitios in Barangay Manipis.

These would involve 3,007 families or 14,465 individuals.

According to the BFP data, 1465 families or 6,754 individuals are living in the landslide-prone areas in the 14 sitios in Barangay Jaclupan.

In Barangay Campo IV, 696 families or 3,480 individuals were found to be living in the 10 identified sitios there.

In Barangay Manipis, which involve 5 sitios, 548 families or 2,588 individuals live in these areas.

In Barangay Lagtang, 298 families or 1,840 individuals are staying in the 5 identified sitios.

Aside from that, Gullas also said he would want the LDRRMO and the MGB-7 to check and assess an area in Sitio Cuadra in Barangay Lagtang because of a reported unstable rock, the size of a multicab, had been found to be perched at the top of the mountain there.

Gullas said that he would want the assessment of these areas to be done as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the Talisay City Council approved the resolution to give a P1 million assistance for Naga landslide victims.

Councilor Richard Francis “Choy” Aznar, chairman of the committee on appropriations, said that the budget would be taken from the City’s Quick Response Fund.

Aznar said that the P1 million aid would probably be given to Naga City on Wednesday (Sept. 26).

Vice Mayor Allan Bucao also passed a resolution asking the MGB-7 and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas to conduct an

immediate hazard mapping of the city of Talisay to identify the landslide and flashflood prone areas and to determine if there would be a need for a forced evacuation in areas that would be identified as danger zones.