Jets blow past Panthers in E-Leagues hoops

THE DYNINNO Jets made short work of the CTC-BPO Panthers, 77-59, in the Evo League division of the 2018 Tanduay Athletics E-Leagues for Basketball last Sunday at the City Sports Club-Cebu.

The win was the Jets’ fourth in five games, putting them right up there with the league leaders.

Dyninno’s wire-to-wire win was led by Rainier Obenza, who scored 24 points, grabbed three rebounds, issued three assists and had three steals.

The Panthers fell to 2-3 (win-loss).

Meanwhile, the The Results Companies Spartans blew away the Bombardier Grey Wolves, 81-61, for their third victory of this competition. Leading the way was prolific guard Jade Seno, who had 29 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Kim Luzano added 11 while Armalon Fernandez put up 10 to help send Bombardier to its seventh loss in eight games.