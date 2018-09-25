2007, 2011 make SHAABAA Finals

THE 2007-BAD BOYS Wings and the 2011-Chioson Development are headed to the finals in their respective divisions after they completed sweeps of their respective opponents in the semifinals of the 23rd SHAABAA basketball tournament last Sunday at the Magis Eagles Arena in Canduman, Mandaue City.

In Division 2, 2007 sent the 2004-BMEG packing with a 62-56 win.

Leigh Dixon continued to be an unstoppable force down low, collecting 19 points and an incredible 19 rebounds to power his team to the finals.

Christopher Consunji and Ervin Lopena had 21 and 20 points, respectively for the ousted 2004.

2007 is awaiting the winner of the match-up between the 2000-Core Pacific and the 2003-Cebu Landmasters after the latter tied the series up at 1-1 with an 82-62 rout of the former.

In Division 3, 2011 slipped past the 2009-Crossfit Subtero, 65-63, thanks to the clutch shot making of Phil Quinanola, who had 20 points on 6-of-10 shooting.

2011 will have to wait for the victor of the clash between the 2013-Hyksos Seafood Restaurant and the 2015-People’s General.

2013 fought back with a 67-64 win in Game 2 to tie the series up at 1-1.