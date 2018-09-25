DOJ rejects raps filed vs blogger Drew Olivar for insufficient docs

THE Department of Justice (DOJ) rejected the complaint filed by members of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) against blogger Drew Olivar yesterday over a bomb scare he posted on social media, telling the police to file the case once the documents are complete.

The prosecutor on duty rejected the complaints filed by the NCRPO due to insufficient documents. Police said the DOJ is looking for the IP address of Olivar’s original post, instead of its screenshot the NCRPO presented to the agency.

“Kailangan pa po naming makipag-coordinate sa Anti-Cybercrime Unit para po makumpleto ‘yung ebidensya namin sa pagsampa, pag-refer ng kaso ni Drew Olivar dito sa DOJ,” Senior Inspector Myrna Diploma, of the NCRPO Public Information Office, told reporters.

(We still need to coordinate with the Anti-Cybercrime Unit to complete the evidence in filing the case against Drew Olivar before the DOJ).

Police Director Guillermo Eleazar, NCRPO chief, told Inquirer.net that the police needed to reschedule the filing of the criminal cases. He, however, did not disclose a definite date on when they will file the complaint again.

Olivar drew flak over a bomb scare he posted on Facebook on Thursday, September 20, warning protesters of a possible bombing along Edsa similar to the blast during a political event at the Plaza Miranda in 1971.