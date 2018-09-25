‘Paeng’ maintains strength, remains almost stationary

TYPHOON “Paeng” (international name Trami) maintained its strength as it remained almost stationary yesterday afternoon, the state weather bureau said.

“May kalayuan pa din ang sentro nito at ano mang bahagi ng landmass. Hindi rin abot ng radius ni Paeng ang ano mang bahagi ng extreme northern Luzon,” said weather specialist Loriedin dela Cruz.

The southwest monsoon is not being significantly enhanced by the typhoon, but light to moderate rains are experienced in Zamboanga Peninsula and Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM).

Paeng was spotted 715 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes with maximum sustained winds of 200 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 245 kph, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

It is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Saturday afternoon because of its slow pace, but no landfall is expected is expected in the coming days.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have generally fair weather except for chances of isolated thunderstorms.