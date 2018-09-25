Cebu City dads call for inventory of quarry operations in upland brgys

Learning from the experience of Naga City, the Cebu City Council wanted to impose stricter regulation on all quarry operations in the city.

Councilors passed a resolution by Councilor Dave Tumulak for the suspension of all quarry operations in the city while at the same time asking officials from the 19 mountain barangays to help the Mines and Geosciences Bureau in Central Visayas (MGB-7) and the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) in assessing the safety of their respective areas.

Legislators also passed a third resolution from Tumulak asking psychologists coming from different universities and colleges in the city to provide stress debriefing to Naga City landslide victims and rescuers.

Tumulak delivered a privilege speech in Tuesday afternoon’s session to bring to the Council’s attention the need to also look into the safety of the city’s mountain barangays following the landslide in Barangay Tina-an, Naga City which killed more than 50 people.

“Let’s help the MGB and help our constituents by checking which areas, near or situated on slopes, especially where houses are present (are at risk). The purpose (is) to strengthen disaster awareness and information dissemination in these areas,” Tumulak said.

Councilor Pastor Alcover Jr. filed a corollary motion requesting the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO) and the Cebu City Mining Board (CCMB) to furnish the council a copy of all ongoing quarry operations in the city.

The list, he said, should include the location of quarry operations and corresponding documents issued to determine if these are authorized by the city.

CCENRO Assistant Director Joselito Baclayon earlier said that City Hall only recognizes one small-scale quarrying operation in Barangay Pulangbato.

As a rejoinder, Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera asked CPDO to furnish the Council with an inventory of site-development permits issued to quarry operators in the last five years especially those that were issued in areas considered as highly susceptible to landslides.

Councilor Joel Garganera also called on the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) to help the city enforce environmental laws, particularly those that involve mining and land development.