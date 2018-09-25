Trillanes freed after posting bail

Senator Antonio Trillanes IV has secured temporary freedom after posting P200,000 bail before the Makati City Regional Trial Court Branch 150 that ordered his arrest for the rebellion case that was dismissed in 2011.

The court, in its order granted the motion filed by the Department of Justice (DOJ) for an issuance of an arrest warrant and revived the case in connection with the 2007 Manila Peninsula siege with the revocation of amnesty given by former President Benigno Aquino III.

Following the order of arrest, Trillanes voluntarily surrendered to authorities and underwent the standard booking procedures. He then posted bail before the court.

The court approved the bail and issued a release order for Trillanes.

Despite his predicament, Trillanes still managed to taunt President Rodrigo Duterte.

While waiting for his bail to be processed at the Makati Regional Trial Court yesterday, Trillanes had this message to the President: “Sana pinapanood niya ’yung proseso kasi balang araw pagdadaanan din nya ‘yan (I hope he’s watching the proceedings because someday he will have to go through the same thing).”

It was President Rodrigo Duterte who ordered the senator’s arrest after revoking amnesty granted to him by the previous administration.

The senator posted bail after Judge Elmo Alameda of Makati RTC Branch 150 ordered his arrest for rebellion in relation to the 2007 Manila Peninsula siege.

The case had already been dismissed and Trillanes was granted amnesty by then President Benigno Aquino III.

Trillanes peacefully surrendered to authorities after the warrant of arrest was served to him in the Senate.

Even before his arrest, the senator still managed to preside over a hearing in the Senate.

In fact, he even joked about his impending arrest.

“Finally, bago ako arestuhin (before I get arrested)…” Trillanes said during the hearing.

The senator also showed no trace of fear even after the media broke the news of the court issuing an order for his arrest.

Asked how he felt about his arrest, he said; “Normal lang.”

Trilanes, who has been holed up in the Senate since September 4, left the Senate building in Pasay City past 3 p.m. yesterday to post his bail at a Makati court. He was accompanied by National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Director Guillermo Eleazar.

After posting bail, Trillanes went back to the Senate past 5 p.m.

Before formally posting bail, Trillanes underwent booking procedures at the Makati Central Police Station like the taking of his mug shots.