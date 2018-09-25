UV showing championship form, wins third straight game

The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers are slowly rounding into form, winning their third in a row after defeating the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers, 76-71, in the 2018 Cesafi men’s basketball tournament on Tuesday night at the Cebu Coliseum.

The game was closely contested until the fourth when the Green Lancers’ veteran cadre of Rey Suerte and Josue Segumpan asserted their will on the game to get the men in green the win that boosted their record to 6-3 (win-loss).

After a sluggish start, UV is now at 6-3, overtaking its victims for third place in the standings. USPF dropped to 5-3.

The Green Lancers were up one, 58-57, when Suerte canned a three, Bassiere Sackor dropped in a layup and Segumpan swished in a triple in a 16-7 run that raised their lead to 74-64, 3:18 to go.

The resilient Panthers however, brought it down to three, 71-74, after four free throws from Mhike Patalinghud and an and-one by Rich Managor.

USPF had several opportunities to either pull closer or even tie the game but Patalinghug was called for a travelling violation while Karl Langahin missed an open triple in the dying seconds.

Jancork Cabahug then put the win on ice with two free-throws with 1.3 ticks left.

Suerte and Cabahug led UV with 15 points each while Segumpan notched 12 in his best game so far since coming back from a three-game absence.