World-title eliminator: Demecillo vs Haskins on Oct. 21

KENNY Demecillo of the Omega Boxing Gym is set to fight for a world title eliminator against ex-world champion Lee Haskins on October 21 in Manila.

Both will fight for the right to fight for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) bantamweight title. Demecillo is ranked number five in the IBF bantamweight division while Haskins is ranked number four.

The winner between Demecillo and Haskins will face the winner of the fight between reigning IBF world bantamweight champion Emmanuel Rodriguez of Puerto Rico and Aussie rising star Jason Moloney on October 20 in Orlando, Florida.

The Demecillo-Haskins fight is promoted by MP Promotions of Senator Manny Pacquiao.

Haskins, of Bristol, England, has a record of 35-4-0 (win-loss-draw) while Demecillo, sho is from Iligan City, has a 14-4-2 record.

The 35-year-old Haskins is coming off a win against Isaac Quaye last December in Merthyr, England via sixth-round technical decision. This came six months after he lost the IBF world bantamweight title to Ryan Burnett via unanimous decision.

The 26-year old Demecillo is also coming from a stunning upset win against Russian Vyacheslav Mirzaev last March 17 in Anapa, Russia, where he knocked the latter out in the fifth round in a non-title 10-rounder bout.