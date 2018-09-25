Dragon boat racing: Visiting teams make a splash in Argao

Visiting teams came out strong in the Dragons in Argao 4 dragon boat race last Sunday at the rain-soaked Maayo Stay in Argao town, southern Cebu.

The Bohol Paddlers-A put up a strong performance to rule the top category and dethrone defending champions and fellow Boholano team Dauis Wild Dragons by a slim margin.

Bohol Paddlers-A clocked a race-best 01:25.22 in the 300-meter short boat open category. The Wild Dragons, who were the kings of the open category last year, finished with a total time of 01:25.95. Cebuano team Sugbu Mighty Dragons came in at third with a time of 01:29:00.

Another out-of-town team, the Kujaw Tiger Dragons, meanwhile, overcame a high-spirited Philippine Accessible Disability Services Inc. (PADS)-A team to rule the mixed competition.

The Kujaw Tiger Dragons are from the province of Surigao del Sur and were making their debut in a Cebu dragon boat race. They clocked 01:32:00 to beat the internationally renowned PADS-A squad that clocked 01:34:00.

The Sugbu Mighty Dragons managed a third place finish in the category with a time of 01:35:00.

Meanwhile, Dumaguete’s Umagu team also didn’t disappoint as it topped the women’s category over the Kujaw Tiger Dragons and the Sugbu Mighty Dragons, respectively.

Umagu clocked 01:44:00 while the Kujaw Tiger Dragons finished in 01:45:00. The Sugbu Mighty Dragons would again bag a third place podium finish with a time of 01:47:00.

The race was held in line with the celebration of the town’s fiesta and sponsored by Maayo Stay Argao and Primary Structures.