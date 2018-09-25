Hot start for Don Bosco teams in 20th Aboitiz Football Cup

DON Bosco (DB) teams once again asserted their supremacy in football as they dominated the opening matches of the 20th Aboitiz Football Cup held last weekend in separate football pitches here in Cebu.

DB 5 started the winning spree in the Under 9 held at the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) campus in Canduman, Mandaue City, with a 4-0 thrashing of Cebu International School (CIS).

This was followed by DB 2, which orchestrated a 4-2 victory over the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Balamban. DB 5 routed its sister team DB 2, 4-0.

CIS, however, shrugged off its first match loss with a 3-0 blanking of AHL Riche & Rose while USJ-R Balamban ended its second game in a scoreless draw against AHL Riche & Rose.

In the U18 Boys, also held at the Ateneo pitch, Pomeroy scored a 21-0 rout of Talisay.

Pomeroy, however, bowed to DB Boys Home, 2-3, in the U15 Boys.

Ateneo failed to capitalize on its homecourt advantage after succumbing to a 2-all draw against Giuseppe.

In the premier Men’s Open held also in Ateneo, Leylam underscored its eagerness to bag a third title after opening its campaign with an 8-2 lambasting of Fridaz. Don Sacredel also had a successful start with a 3-1 win against Don Bosco United FC.

Over at the DB Magone pitch in Barangay Punta Princesa, Cebu City, Don Bosco United played to a 3-1 victory against Queen City United in the 38 Above while the Rising Sun lorded it over the Cebu North United, 6-3.

Meanwhile, both games in the 45 Above held in the same venue ended in a draw. Abellana United and San Roque FC ended their match in a 3-all stalemate while Queen City United also had a 3-all outing against Don Bosco FC.

At the Springdale field, JP Morgan opened its campaign on a high note via a 2-1 edging of Convergys in the BPO Ladies. The other game saw Accenture having a 1-all draw against E-Performax.

In the BPO Men’s, Accenture feasted on Teradyne, 5-1, while E-Performax and JP Morgan had a 1-all draw.

The Ladies Open saw University of San Carlos outsmarting 4GP FC, 2-1, while C&F FC was handed a 2-0 win on a silver platter after King Forest defaulted in their match.

In the Inter-Company, Leylam and Makoto fought to a scoreless draw; San Miguel Corp edged Luke Foods, 2-1; Erco routed Titans, 4-0; and Motoren squeaked past Primary, 2-1.

The 20th Aboitiz Football Cup will have its formal opening on Sept. 29 at the Terraces of Ayala Center Cebu.