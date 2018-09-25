‘FEELS GREAT’

CIT-U coach thankful that players, supporters continued believing as Wildcats end losing skid

The Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) has been fighting hard in this season of the Cesafi men’s basketball tournament.

Yet, in the first seven games of the season, they always fell short.

But the Wildcats — and their followers — never stopped believing.

Last night, their patience and effort paid off as the Wildcats defeated the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 82-77, at the Cebu Coliseum.

“It feels so great,” said Bembem Alcaraz, head coach of a Wildcats team that, despite improving to 1-7 (win-loss), still remained at the bottom of the standings. “We have been working hard for this win.”

Alcaraz said they wouldn’t have been able to achieve this if not for the hard work of the players and the patience of their supporters.

“I would like to thank my players for their hard work and effort. I would like to thank our supporters, who are there for us, win or lose,” added Alcaraz.

Five different players scored in double figures for the Wildcats led by rookie sensation, Kenny Rogers Rocacurva, who had 21 points, 13 rebounds and three assists. Mark Christian Kong and Clark Con-Ui had 16 points each, the former adding 11 boards while Kevin Peter Oleodo and Jemcerson Sable added 15 and 12 markers, respectively.

USC dropped to 2-6 in spite of the 24-point, 12-rebound performance of Sommy Managor.

The Wildcats turned things around in the second period, where they outscored the Warriors, 25-8, to turn a 12-21 deficit into a 37-32 halftime lead.

They continued their surge and led by 10, 60-50, heading to the final canto but encountered stiff resistance from USC, which cut the lead down to two, 74-76, after a layup by Jules Langres with 21 seconds to go.

CIT-U refused to budge and free throws from veterans Oleodo and Kong sealed the win for the Wildcats.

In the second game, the University of the Visayas (UV) won its third in a row after defeating the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF), 76-71.

UV is now at 6-3, overtaking its victims for third place in the standings. USPF dropped to 5-3.