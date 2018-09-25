NAGT race in Naga postponed

Due to the calamity that hit the City of Naga, south Cebu, last Sept. 20, the National Age Group Triathlon (NAGT) Cebu Leg on October 7 will be postponed.

The organizing group, TSE Live Inc. posted an announcement in its social media account that they are postponing the major triathlon race, which has already drawn more than a hundred participants.

This would have been the first time that the City of Naga was going to host a triathlon race.

Organizers have yet to release the new date of the event.

Here is the full statement from TSE Live Inc.:

“We regret to inform you that the 2nd Leg of the National Age Group Triathlon that is set on the 7th of October 2018, will be postponed due to unfortunate events that is already beyond our control. As we all know, early morning on September 20, a Baranggay in Naga City (our host locality) had experienced a tragic landslide that resulted to a number of casualties and had caused a thousand of affected individuals who unfortunately lost their homes and worst, their loved ones. We are almost set, the production, technical, and the organizing team is very much ready for the NAGT event this unexpected natural calamity occured two weeks prior to our big day. The local government unit of Naga City is currently attending to the victims of the recent landslide and the said tragedy has prevented us from moving ahead with our scheduled triathlon.”

“Please accept our apologies for the very short notice and any inconvenience that this may cause you. As of the moment, TSE Live Inc. is working together with the City of Naga in the relief efforts and in extending help to our affected brothers and sisters who are in great need.”

“Rest assured that the NAGT event will push through on a later date. We are working our hardest efforts on the rescheduling of the said culmination. We continue to look forward on having your presence during the NAGT Race and we will notify you once we have set a new date.”

“On behalf of the organizers and the City of Naga, we pray for your kind understanding.”