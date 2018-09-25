Housing for landslide hit families in the works

LOW-rise socialized housing buildings were being considered as the new homes of families displaced by the massive landslide in Sitios Tagaytay and Sindulan in Barangay Tinaan in Naga City.

Naga City Mayor Kristine Chiong on Tuesday, said that officials of the National Housing Authority (NHA) and the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC), had committed to build 500 units of a condominium type buildings.

The first phase of the housing project will consist of 320 units worth P175 million to P200 million.

Marcelino Escalado, National Housing Authority (NHA) general manager, who met with Mayor Chiong on Tuesday, said the first phase would accommodate the families that were directly affected by the landslide and had been living within the immediate danger zone.

A geological assessment is currently being conducted by the team from DENR Central Office to determine the extent of danger area and the safety radius from ground zero.

During the visit of Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu last Friday, Cimatu ordered that all families within the 1-kilometer radius from the ground zero of the landslide be evacuated.

Since phase 1 was planned to be built at the Gawad Kalinga community in Barangay Tinaan, Escalado said they would wait for the safety clearance for site relocation from the DENR.

He said that as soon as they would get the safety clearance, then they would start with the construction of the housing units.

The initial design for the condominium units is a two storey structure with 28-square-meter floor area.

Phase one is targeted to be turned over within six to eight months.

Phase two of the project would be housing for the displaced families in the expanded area.