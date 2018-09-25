Two tricycle drivers killed in five hours in Lapu-Lapu

Two tricycle drivers were killed in separate shooting incidents by motorcycle-riding gunmen in a span of five hours in Lapu-Lapu City.

First to fall was Ernie Amiatad, 30, who was shot dead by two men on a motorcycle along Barangay Pajac at past 1 p.m. on Monday.

PO1 Robert Anthony Piencenavez of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office homicide section said that Amiatad was rushed to the hospital for treatment, but he did not reach the hospital alive.

Pencenavez said that they were looking at personal grudge in the killing of Amiatad.

Later that day at 6 p.m., two men on a motorcycle shot dead Alim Samad, of legal age, while he was waiting for passengers near a hardware in Sitio Datag, Barangay Maribago.

Piencenavez said that Samad of Sitio Kagudoy Barangay Basak, died after suffering several gunshot wounds in the body.

He also said that a tricycle passenger, Leoncio Taghoy, of Barangay Maribago, 27, a promodiser of a mall, was wounded by a stray bullet in the knee and was brought to the hospital for treatment.

The attackers fled after the shooting.

Piencenavez said that they were still investigating the shooting and trying to find out the identities of the attackers and the motive of the attack.