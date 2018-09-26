Pedicab driver shot dead in Mandaue City

A 50-year old pedicab driver was shot dead along F. Mendoza St., Barangay Cambaro, Mandaue City at past 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning (September 26).

The victim was identified as Edwin Monzon, a resident of the same place.

Initial investigation conducted by PO2 Randay Lozada of Opao police station revealed that there are three unidentified assailants involved in the crime. One of the assailants fired shots at the victim several times.

Police are still conducting further investigation to check the background of the victim, and to determine the real motive and the identity of the assailants.