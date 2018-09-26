FEEC 2018 set to unite families this weekend

The fifth edition of the Family Enterprise Excellence Conference is set to take place on September 28-29 at Marco Polo Plaza Cebu. Like its previous legs, participants can expect a powerful set of experts who will share their knowledge and expertise as they tackle relevant issues for family businesses today.

FEEC 2018 is the fifth edition of this prestigious family enterprise conference.

Unlike its former editions, the conference is set it to be a two-day event to ensure participants get only the best value and key takeaways that can help them strengthen family bonds and grow their business.

What makes it special is that this year, its organizer Premier Family Business Consulting, has invited four international speakers who are highly respected in their respective industries.

Toshio Goto, one of the leading and pioneering family business consultants in Japan, and Borja Raventos, a family business advisor in Europe and 18th generation member of the oldest family business in Spain founded in 1550’s, are set to speak at the event.

Other speakers include Roger King from Harvard University who is the founder of the Center for Asian Family Business and Entrepreneurship Studies of Hong Kong University of Science and Technology ; Jeremy Cheng, a transgenerational entrepreneurship expert from Hong Kong.

Cebu’s very own Espina-Garcia cousins from the century-old power generation business, and Architect Felino “Jun” Palafox who owns the top Filipino family-owned architectural firm in the world, will also be speaking during the FEEC.

“We hope that families in business can come and take part of this very rare opportunity to learn from the best,” Neil Montesclaros, PFBC executive director.

With business families from Manila, Baguio, Makati, Quezon City, Paranaque, Pasig, Zamboanga, Koronadal, Dumaguete, Davao, Cagayan De Oro, Bohol, Leyte, Bacolod, Ozamis, Dipolog, Laguna, Mindoro, Cotabato, Calabayog, Surigao, Iligan, and Sorsogon raring to converge with the Cebuano family businesses, the 2018 Family Enterprise Excellence Conference is truly a national affair. Furthermore with foreign participants coming from Hong Kong and Malaysia, it is really rare learning forum happening at the center of the Philippines – Cebu!

It’s not too late to grab this moment; visit www.familyenterpriseconference.com and register to join!