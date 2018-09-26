Talisay LGU gives P1M for landslide victims

By Morexette Marie B. Erram | September 26,2018 - 10:19 AM

Help continues to pour in Naga City, six days after a landslide occurred in Barangay Tinaan.

The Talisay City Government handed over P1 million worth of financial assistance to Naga City Mayor Kristine Chiong on Wednesday (September 26).

The delegation from Talisay City who gave the assistance included Cebu First District Representative Samsam Gullas, Talisay City Mayor Eduardo Gullas Sr., and Talisay City Vice Mayor Allan Bucao.

Chiong said she is grateful for the help their local government has received.