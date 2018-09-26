Talisay LGU gives P1M for landslide victims

By Morexette Marie B. Erram |September 26,2018 - 10:19 AM

Naga City Mayor Kristine Vanessa Chiong receives the 1 million check from the Talisay City government as donation for the survivors and the families affected by the landslide in Naga City. | Lito Tecson

Help continues to pour in Naga City, six days after a landslide occurred in Barangay Tinaan.

The Talisay City Government handed over P1 million worth of financial assistance to Naga City Mayor Kristine Chiong on Wednesday (September 26).

The delegation from Talisay City who gave the assistance included Cebu First District Representative Samsam Gullas, Talisay City Mayor Eduardo Gullas Sr., and Talisay City Vice Mayor Allan Bucao.

Chiong said she is grateful for the help their local government has received.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.