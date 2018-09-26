Danao City gov’t to ban plastic use in public market

Starting on Thursday, Danao City residents will already be required to bring their own bags when shopping at the city public market.

Those buying goods from the market’s wet section will also be asked to bring their own containers since vendors will no longer be allowed to use plastics as packing.

Vendors violating the city’s “No Plastic Ordinance” will issued with a citation ticket and will be asked to pay penalties ranging from P1,000 to P5,000 for the first to third offense.

Failure to settle the corresponding fine within a period of seven days would lead to the filing of appropriate charges in court, said a City Hall advisory posted on the city’s Facebook page Tuesday night.