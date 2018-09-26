Korean national, 2 others nabbed in buy-bust operation
Three persons, including a Korean national, were arrested by police authorities in an anti-drug operation in Barangay Carreta, Cebu City.
Arrested were Patrick Aringue, 35, Gilbert Pedrano, 46; and Seo Yong Hong, 38.
Aringue was the subject of a buy-bust operation conducted by operatives of the Waterfront police station at past 1 a.m. on Wednesday (September 26).
