JCI Manila spearheads nationwide bloodletting effort

In celebration of the 35th year of its St. Teresa of Calcutta Awards (STCA), premier leadership development organization JCI Manila will be conducting a nationwide bloodletting program in various venues across the country on September 28, 2018.

The organization is expecting to reach 8,000 donors. Partners who have pledged to participate in the event are the Philippine Red Cross and the GMA Kapuso Foundation. Along with the cooperation from other organizations, such as the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police, and the Alfonso Yuchengco Foundation. Alongside JCI Manila will be other JCI chapters, including JCI Manila’s sister chapters JCI Davaoeña Daba Daba, JCI Zugbuana of Cebu, JCI Iloilo Ilang Ilang, and JCI Macajalar 24K of Cagayan de Oro. JCI Alabang will also take part in the effort.

Most of the simultaneous bloodletting activities will be held in partner schools. These include the University of Santo Tomas, Mapua University, University of Perpetual Help – Biñan, University of Perpetual Help – Las Piñas, and Xavier School. Other venues are the Muntinlupa Sports Complex, Ayala Center Cebu, and SM City Masinag. Sponsors of the program are the Alumni Association of Xavier School, Jollibee, Aquabest, and SIP Purified Water.

Founded in 1983 by JCI Manila and the AY Foundation, Inc., the STCA is dedicated to Saint Teresa of Calcutta, considered a “Living Saint” for her efforts in serving the poor. The annual award is given to those who have dedicated themselves selflessly to humanitarian work for underprivileged Filipinos for at least 25 years. This is to encourage people to refocus on the importance of helping others by serving the poorest of the poor just like Saint Teresa.

JCI Manila is an organization of young professionals, businessmen, and entrepreneurs committed to socio-civic work that aims to develop leadership skills in its members and create positive change in the community. Following the noble example set by St. Teresa herself, JCI Manila’s nationwide bloodletting drive aims to answer the shortage in hospitals and other medical facilities of blood supply needed by patients with serious health problems or those who have suffered from calamities like fires, earthquakes, typhoons, and other life-threatening accidents.

The organization is inviting everyone to take part in the program. Volunteers can get in touch with JCI Manila through its official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/JCIManilaph/