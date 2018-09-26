PH ranks last in mobile video quality

The Philippines has a long way to go in terms of delivering high-quality mobile video services, based on a crowdsourced survey conducted by OpenSignal, a wireless mapping company based in the United Kingdom.

In the debut of OpenSignal’s State of Mobile Video report released on Tuesday, the Philippines stood at the bottom of a list of 69 countries. OpenSignal, which is known for its internet speed and coverage surveys, said it wanted to measure the user experience of mobile video, which it described as the single-most important service on wireless networks today.

Using a measurement derived from an International Telecommunication Union-based approach for determining video quality, OpenSignal noted that the Philippines received an overall score of 34.98. Countries with scores below 40 are considered to have “poor” mobile video quality. Joining the Philippines in this category were Iran (38.57) and India (38.62).

The top performers were the Czech Republic, Hungary, Norway, Belgium and the United Arab Emirates. Those countries scored between 65 to 75, meaning “very good” video quality.

OpenSignal explained that no country scored in the top range of 75 to 100 points, or “excellent” mobile video quality.

It noted that the scores, especially in countries known for having the best internet services, suggested that faster internet speed did not always equate to better video quality.

Overall speed refers to a country’s 3G and 4G internet speed and availability, OpenSignal said.

OpenSignal noted that most countries in the ranking scored in the “fair” and “good” ratings.