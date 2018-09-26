LGUs, KBP, Kepco donates money to help Naga City landslide victims

The cities of Mandaue, Lapu–Lapu, and Talisay will give financial assistance to Naga City, south Cebu which has been devastated by the massive landslide on Thursday (September 20).

The Lapu-Lapu City Government allocated P1 million while the Mandaue City Government will give P2,000,000.

The Talisay City will Government have also donated P1 million.

The Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP)-Cebu Chapter also decided to cancel its closing party and to instead give its P100,000 budget to the landslide victims in Naga City.

Fr. Bobby Ebisa, KBP chapter president, said he deemed it proper to donate the money and sympathize with the victims instead of pushing through with the party.

The SPC-Kepco Power Plant also donates P1 million for the affected residents.

(Jessa/Morexette)