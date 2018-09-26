DSWD-7 appeals to donors not to give unusable items to landslide victims

The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) has appealed to the public not to donate unusable items to landslide victims in Naga City, Cebu.

DSWD-7 Director Ma. Evelyn Macapobre said they found out that some donated items include stained clothes and could no longer be used by the victims.

She said cleanliness and sanitation should be observed.

“Again, let us preserved the dignity of the displaced families. So I earnestly requesting the public to donate only usable things,” Macapobre said.