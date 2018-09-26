PRO-7 to help in identifying landslide victims
Aside from the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7), the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) will also help in the identification of landslide victims in Naga City, Cebu.
Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, PRO-7 director, said two medico-legal personnel from the Crime Laboratory will help in the forensic examination of cadavers.
Dr. Rene Cam of the NBI-7 has continued identifying the bodies retrieved from the landslide site.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.