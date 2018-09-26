PRO-7 to help in identifying landslide victims

Aside from the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7), the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) will also help in the identification of landslide victims in Naga City, Cebu.

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, PRO-7 director, said two medico-legal personnel from the Crime Laboratory will help in the forensic examination of cadavers.

Dr. Rene Cam of the NBI-7 has continued identifying the bodies retrieved from the landslide site.