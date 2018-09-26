Is Loot still in Cebu?

Has Mayor Vicente Loot left the country?

In a letter to Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide, Loot sought permission to travel to the United States last August 28 and promised to return not later than September 10 to attend to some personal matters. The governor approved Loot’s request.

But Loot’s stepson and Cebu Provincial Board Member Sun Shimura said his father decided not to push through with the trip and is still in Cebu.

He, however, refused to reveal Loot’s whereabouts, citing security reasons.

Loot was tagged earlier by President Rodrigo Duterte as a narco-politician.

Unidentified armed men fired shots at the pump boat that Loot and his family were riding while it was docking at a port in Barangay Maya, Daanbantayan last May.