Cops arrest bizman’s alleged killer

Police have arrested the alleged killer of businessman Johnson Chiaoco.

Personal grudge was seen as the motive.The mastermind and the suspect’s cohorts, however, remain at large.

Chiaoco, a paint shop owner, was killed by an unknown gunman in front of his establishment on Hernan Cortes St. last September 11.

Meanwhile, four men were shot dead by unknown assailants in separate incidents in Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue since Tuesday evening (September 24).