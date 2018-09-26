Danao City bans single-use plastics

The Danao City Government has started to ban single-use plastics, starting on Tuesday (September 25).

Engr. Leonidez Martel, the head of Danao City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO), said plastics are rampant in the city and prohibiting its use would minimize the trash which can clog drainages.

Martel added that they collected an average of 6,500 kilograms of plastic garbage in the city.

Cathemae Laurito, a fish vendor of the city’s public market, however, said the prohibition of plastic has affected the sale of their fish as some customers were discouraged to buy with no plastic bags.

(Jessa)