Magpale seeks implementation of  Cebu Trans-Axial Highway 

Cebu Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale has expressed full support to and calls for the implementation of the proposed Trans-Axial Highway to address the traffic congestion.

The highway, also known as the Cebu Backbone Highway, is a 300-kilometer network which will traverse the central axis of mainland Cebu.

The four-lane, trans-axial highway will open access roads in the mountain barangay from the northern tip of Cebu, Daanbantayan towards Santander in the south.

The highway is eyed to reduce travel time to at least 40 percent.

The development road was first envisioned by former Governor Emilio “Lito” Osmeña during his term in 1988 to 1992 and was later championed by the late Vice Governor Sanchez in 2007.