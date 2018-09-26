Organic debris, plastic bottles washed ashore at famous Moalboal beach

Seaweed, coconut husks, and other organic debris, as well as plastic bottle and wares, and slippers were washed ashore by strong waves at the Basdaku White Beach in Moalboal town, Cebu.

The sight disappointed local and foreign beachgoers who wanted to enjoy the famous white beach as early as 7 a.m. on Wednesday (September 26).

An entrance fee of P10 per person is still collected by local staff, which they said goes to maintenance expenses.