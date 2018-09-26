Tres de Abril road concreting on hold

The road concreting project in Tres de Abril Street had been postponed by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH-10) to avoid traffic congestion in the area.

The P35-million rehabilitation project of Tres de Abril Street, which stretches two to three kilometers, was supposed to start last Monday morning (September 24), with the entire road closed to traffic.

But Cebu City Hall intervened in response to complaints from commuters and motorists of heavy traffic congestion there.

In a meeting with Cebu City Councilor Eugenio Gabuya Jr., DPWH-7 officials agreed to implement the project by phase and to allow vehicles to traverse by opening at least one lane of the road.

Gabuya chairs the City Council’s committee on public services. Also present during the meeting were the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) and representatives of Quirante Construction.

The first phase of the rehabilitation will cover the area in front of the Miller Adventist Hospital in Barangay San Nicolas.

The second phase involved portions of Tres de Abril that belonged in Barangays Labangon and Punta Princesa. But it is postponed until construction of the P638-million Mambaling Underpass is completed.

Gabuya told DPWH – 7 that Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña requested the agency not to proceed with the road concreting of Tres de Abril Street until the construction of the P638-million Mambaling Underpass is completed.

The multi-million peso underpass in N. Bacalso Ave. is expected to be completed in March 2019 and has been cited as the cause of the monstrous traffic being experienced in the area.

But Engr. Rogelio Quibilan of DPWH – 7 said it is urgent for them to begin replacing Tres de Abril Street’s asphalt with cement otherwise, funds meant for the project may be returned to the national government’s treasury.

He said they are targeting to finish the project within a span of seven months.

The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) asked the public to be patient and look for alternate routes.

“We can expect heavy traffic there but we were assured that at least one lane of Tres de Abril is still open. My advice for drivers, (especially during peak hours) is to access other roads like C. Padilla Street,” said CCTO officer Ulysses Empic who was present yesterday.

Quirante Construction is expected to start the first phase of the project today, Thursday, Sept. 26.