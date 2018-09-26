10 Dove Street Confectionery opens its newest branch

10 Dove Street Confectionery opened its newest branch at The Outlets at Pueblo Verde in Lapu-lapu City, last August 31, 2018, to spread sweetness to more Oponganons.

With 8 branches in Cebu, 10 D.C. allows more dessert lovers to enjoy their favorite cakes and pastries, while relaxing to a homey and shabby chic ambiance.

10 D.C. is known for its comfort food and more than hundred flavors of cakes and pastries using only the freshest and finest ingredients.

For those looking for a private venue to hold intimate get-togethers and celebrations, 10 D.C. Pueblo Verde, has an exclusive area available for bookings and reservations.

10 Dove Street Confectionery Pueblo Verde branch is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. For orders and bookings you may contact them at 0922 475 7954.