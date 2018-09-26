Image of Senior Sto. Niño visits Naga City landslide victims

The miraculous image of the Sr. Sto. Nino visited landslide victims now accommodated at the Enan Chiong Activity Center.

People immediately crowded the image to touch its glass casing and make the sign of the cross.

“Maayo gyud kaayo nga gi duaw mi sa Sto. Nino kay grabe na gyud kaayo ang kapait nga among naagi-an, said evacuee Grace Ocampo from Sitio Sindulan, Barangay Tinaan, Naga City.

Ocampo, 50, said that while no one from among the members of her immediate family was hurt or killed during the landslide on Thursday, several of their relatives including members of the Campanilla family died then.

“Swerte lang gyud mi nga wala mi naapil kay na layo ra among gi puy an sa natagakan sa yuta pero daghan sa among mga paryente ang namatay. Mag paryentehay ta man mi diha nga lugar,” she said.

Ocampo said her home is built close to the Sindulan road and located a few meters away from the landslide area.

Basilica rector Fr. Pacifico Nohara accompanied the image of the Sto. Nino during its visit to landslide victims at around 5:30 p.m. today (September 26).

The image came from a short visit at the Carmen Copper Corporation (CCC) compound in the neighboring city of Toledo.