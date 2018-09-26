Taiwanese nationals robbed outside the bank

Taiwanese nationals were robbed just outside the bank they withdrew past 3 p.m. of Wednesday (September 26).

Pien Shu Ching and Felipe Co Tan were about to leave a bank along M.J. Cuenco Avenue in Barangay Mabolo after Ching withdrew, when two suspects robbed him.

According to the security guard of Metro Bank, who refused to be named, the victims were about to get in their car parked outside the bank, when two men riding a motorcycle suddenly snatched the Ching’s bag containing the money he just withdrew.

Because of the impact when the suspects snatched the bag, Ching stumbled and the suspects fired shots.

The gun shots did not hit anyone.

Based on the investigation of Mabolo Police Station, the robbers were able to get $19,000 or equivalent to more than P 1 million.

“Atoa pang gipa imbestigar ang insidente kung naa ba tay mailhan atong duha nga nanulis, nganong nakahibawo sila nga mag withdraw ug kwarta ang Taiwanese mao na ang subayon nato karon”said Chief Insp. Dindo Alaras, Mabolo Police station chief.

Alaras said that they are now getting the footage from the CCTV of the bank, in order to get leads of the suspects.

But he said that they believe that those suspects are just “local boys” by the manner of how they robbed the victims.