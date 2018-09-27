Boysen Paints, MetroTiles still in it

BOYSEN Paints and MetroTiles forced rubbermatches for the last semifinal tickets after they defeated their respective opponents in the quarterfinals of the Cebu Architects Basketball Club 2nd Corporate Cup last Sunday at the Cebu Eastern College gym.

Boysen beat Econtech, 66-58, while MetroTiles edged Phelps Dodge, 69-67.

Econtech and Phelps Dodge hold twice-to-beat advantage in this round.

Prolific wingman Michael Cinco delivered the goods for MetroTiles as he scored 35 points including the game-winning and-one play in the game’s dying seconds that rescued his team from an early ouster. He added five rebounds and three assists.

Boysen, on the other hand, got a lot of production from their veterans, with 18 points coming from left-handed wingman Chris Manal and 10 points and nine rebounds from forward Jonathan Suico. Athletic big man Bong Gabison had a muted game but still had eight points and 12 boards.

The remaining four teams will settle the score in the winner-take-all matches this Sunday at the same venue.