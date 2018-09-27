7th Heroes Run to make participants ‘feel what it is like to be soldier and a hero’

THE PHILIPPINE Military Academy Alumni Association Inc. (TPMAAAI) in partnership with the Cebu Executive Runners Club (CERC), AFP Central Command and Heroes Foundation Inc. (HFI) launched the 7th Heroes Run 2018 at the Ayala Center Cebu on Wednesday.

The Fun Run will be on October 7, starting at the Camp Lapu-Lapu in Barangay Apas, Cebu City.

The running event aims to honor the Philippine soldiers as modern heroes and encourage civilians to participate and experience soldiers’ daily routine through a 3.2-kilometer (2-mile) Fun Run.

Categories for the Fun Run are as follows: 2-mile Fun Run, 2-mile Fun Run Plus (included with obstacle course) and 2-mile Squad Challenge with shooting gallery (included with obstacle course).

The Squad Challenge Category should be composed of an ideal 9 participants or minimum of 5 as relayed by Race Organizer Kenneth Casquero.

“The Fun Run is a simultaneous event of eight different Philippine cities. Unlike other cities, Cebu Central Command wanted the fun run to be different. We made the categories for the participants to feel what it is like to be soldier and a hero,” Major Christian Uy of the AFP Central Command said.

Along with the paid registration, singlets are provided for runners in the 2-mile Fun Run category, while singlets, race bib and finisher dog tags will be given to the participants in the Obstacle Course and Squad Challenge category.

Interested participants can register online by visiting and clicking the registration link provided at the event’s FB account page, Cebu Heroes Run 2018.

It can also be done by visiting Camp Lapu-Lapu, New Balance Ayala at Mall Hours and Gaisano Country Mall starting on Monday, October 1.

Registration deadline is on October 7 for other categories except the Squad Challenge, which will be only on October 1 to allow organizers to prepare and schedule the participants.