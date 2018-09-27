1998-Toyota Mabolo, 1997-Top Shift Motors force rubbermatch

THE 1998-TOYOTA Mabolo and the 1997-Top Shift Motors lived to see another day as they defeated their respective rivals to send the Division A semifinals in the 23rd SHAABAA basketball tournament to winner-take-all matches.

1997 throttled the 1996-Vic Enterprises, 63-57, while 1998 upset the 1990-Bayfront, 59-53, at the Magis Eagles Arena last Sunday.

Roderick Mangubat led the way for 1997 with 17 points while Chad Go added 16 to knot the best-of-three series up at 1-1.

James Tiu, meanwhile, scored 12 to pace 1998. However, he got plenty of help from the rest of Batch 1998, with six players scoring anywhere between five and eight points.

The loss put to waste the 19-point, 16-rebound effort of many-time league MVP Dave Lim for 1990.