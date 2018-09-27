Capitol says Trans-axial Highway now costs 120B

Due to the traffic congestion in Cebu, Vice Governor Agnes Magpale is now planning to pursue the implementation of the Cebu Trans-axial Development Project (CTDP).

During the Kapihan sa PIA Forum at the Parklane Hotel on Wednesday, Magpale together with Capitol Consultants Gigi Sanchez and Engr. Edgar Sibonga explained the benefits that the ambitious project would give to Cebuanos.

Magpale said that the project was never given much thought before, but with the present traffic woes that Cebuanos are experiencing, implementing the project is now a must.

The project was first conceptualized by the provincial government as a means to connect the towns and cities in Cebu, and create a highway for easy access to their produce.

However, building it now would mean additional cost.

According to Sibonga, when the project was first brought up in 2007, it’s projected cost was just P55 billion.

When it was revived in 2013, the estimated cost was P80 billion. Implementing the project today would require a huge P120 billion budget.

The National Economic and Development Authority’s (NEDA) Infrastructure Committee is tasked to fund a full-blown feasibility study, and decide the team that will conduct it.

Sibonga also clarified that the project was already endorsed to the Regional Development Council in Central Visayas (RDC–7) three years ago.

He also boasted about the support that the project has gained from the mayors of the different towns that the highway would pass through.

However, the project has also met some resistance especially from environmentalists who were wary about its effects on several protected areas in the province.

Due to this, a proposal was made to have a certain percentage of the budget allotted for the protection of the environment.

The CTDP is expected to help commuters from the south and the north get to the city easier and faster.

The CTDP was first proposed by former Governor Lito Osmeña, and later championed by Gigi’s father the late former Vice Governor Greg Sanchez.

Also known as the Cebu Backbone Highway, it will be a four-lane, 300-kilometer highway, that will connect Santander in the south, and Daanbantayan in the north.

It will also have 80 kilometers of entirely new roads, and 220 kilometers of existing roads that will be widened and improved.

Since it will connect the different municipalities and cities in Cebu, delivery of basic services will be much faster.