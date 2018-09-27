Two Taiwanese lose $19K to robbers on a motorcycle

TWO Taiwanese nationals were robbed just outside the bank they withdrew money from at past 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Pien Shu Ching and Felipe Co Tan were about to leave a bank along M.J. Cuenco Avenue in Barangay Mabolo after Ching withdrew when two suspects robbed him.

According to the guard of Metrobank, who refused to be named, that the victims were about to board their car parked outside the bank when two men riding a motorcycle suddenly snatched the bag of Ching containing the money he just withdrew.

Because of the impact when the suspects snatched the bag, Ching stumbled and the suspects fired shots. But it did not hit anyone.

Based on the investigation of Mabolo Police Station, the robbers were able to get $19,000.

“Atoa pang gipa imbestigar sir ang insidente kung naa ba tay mailhan atong duha nga nanulis, nganong nakahibawo sila nga mag-withdraw ug kwarta ang Taiwanese mao na ang subayon nato karon” said Chief Insp.

Dindo Alaras, Mabolo Police station chief.

Alaras said that they are now getting the footage from the CCTV of the bank to have leads to the suspects.

But he said that they believe that those suspects are just “local boys” by the manner of how they robbed the victims.