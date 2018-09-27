Cops nab suspected killer of Mandaue businessman

THE suspected killer who allegedly shot dead a businessman in Mandaue City was arrested on Tuesday in an entrapment operation at a mall in the city.

Senior Supt. Julian Entoma, Mandaue City Police Office chief, identified the suspect as Ronald Ramos, 37, who is residing in San Fernando, Cebu.

Entoma said that they conducted an entrapment operation after the secretary of Johnson Chiaoco,the businessman who was killed last Sept. 12, 2018 by a lone gunman, told police about a man who called, telling her about having knowledge about the killing for a cash reward.

The secretary set up the meet and informed police about it.

Ramos was arrested near a fast food chain of a mall.

Entoma said that Ramos was allegedly identified by a witness in the killing as the shooter.

Ramos denied any involvement in the crime and told reporters to refer questions to his lawyer.

Entoma said that they were following up a private message of Ramos’ Facebook account from a woman who allegedly hired him to kill Chiaoco.

Chiaoco was declared dead at the hospital last September 12, 2018 after he was shot by a man inside a gated compound where Chiaoco’s office and business establishment was located. The businessman was gunned down after he disembarked from his Nissan Navara Pickup at 7:27 a.m.

Meanwhile, a 50-year-old trisikad driver was shot dead by motorcycle-riding assailants in Barangay Cambaro, Mandaue City.

Edwin Monzon, a resident of the barangay, was driving his trisikad at 6 a.m. on Wednesday when he was shot by three men on a motorcycle.

Police were still investigating the killing.