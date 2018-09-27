Danao City gov’t implements plastic ban

THE Danao City government has started to ban single-use plastics, starting on Tuesday, Sept 25.

Engineer Leonidez Martel, the head of City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) in Danao City, said the city passed an ordinance that prohibits the use of plastic bags and with corresponding penalties imposed to violators.

“This is not for the good of one person but for the whole populace. Kay kon ang plastic gud magpadayon ang iyang pag gamit makadaot gyud siya sa (Because if we continue to use plastic this would eventually affect the) environment,” he said.

Violators of the ordinance will be asked to pay a fine ranging from P1,000 to P5,000 and imprisonment of not more than six months, depending on how many times the offense was made.

However, Cathemae Laurito, a fish vendor of the city’s public market, said the total ban of plastic was too much especially with the wet goods she was selling.

The 29-year-old said since it was implemented, it had affected her sale as some customers would be discouraged to buy with no plastic bags.

“Imbes mangayawat ta nga mahalinan ta, mangikyas naman hinuon,” she said.

Market Supervisor Anabelle Arado said they have conducted series of meetings with market vendors pertaining to the ban of plastic use since January.

“Puro man mo-resist kay ang comfort sa pagbitbit man (All of them resisted because of the comfort provided by the plastic bag),” she said.

She, however, said vendors who feel aggrieved are welcome to write for their complaint as they were only doing their job.

Arado thus asked customers to bring their bags when they are shopping at the city’s public market.

While those who are planning to buy wet goods such as fish and meat, Martel said they are required to bring their containers since vendors are no longer allowed to use plastic bags.

“If they plan to buy, they should also bring with them their own bags),” he said in Cebuano.

He said plastic garbage has been a concern in the city as this would cause clogging in the drainage system.