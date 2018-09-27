Celebrating life changing moments at Golden Prince

Every Cebuano based establishment has its own ways of making the Cebuano Hospitality Experience something that is imprinted on our memories. It is the aim of each establishment to provide service like a family and stems from the heart. As Golden Price Hoteland Suites celebrates its 12th year anniversary on October 02, 2018, the Unique Cebuano Hospitality and service straight from the heart continues to be the gold standard commitment.

Golden Prince Hotel and Suites has been enthusiastic to unveil its newest offerings, to note, starting with the refurbishing of the its rooms at its very first tower. Etched on its walls are the very soul of its existince, with its mission of infuencing the world with the warmth of its Cebuano Hospitality that embrances life-changing Golden Moments. The move to refurbish its Tower 1 Rooms coincide with the aim of providing the same kind of kindred hospitality whichever tower you may be accommodated.

Another exciting thing to watch for is the relaunching of our Kabilin Heritage Lounge. This time, we are infusing warmth and old world Ilustrado Mestizo family feels with our authentic Cebuano culinary heritage dishes served A La Carte as well us our most sought after Filipino Merienda Buffetthat runs from 2 PM until 6 PM. We also added a private dining room that can seat 20 persons and gives a certain privacy for groups or families.

In our Le’Mon Restaurant, changes for the better had been implemented. OurCebuano Corner is a highlight for our Asian Fusion character. It provided our diners a deeper sense of culture and pride for our own Cebuano Culinary Heritage. Local dishes like Dinuldog, Tinunu-ang Monggos, Prichon, Lechon Karahay and Chicharon had been on delighting dinners eversince it started. Overall, we have prided ourselves for changing our menu daily at Le’Mon, something that diners will have to look forward.

In Lanai RestoBar, the Wagyu Tower Burger and local cocktails provide a different sense of satisfaction. It is another proof that Cebuanos take food and beverage seriously. Food has been so good that you won’t have to share it though the serving is good for sharing. Our barchow offerings had been concocted to encourage our diners to extend their stay by hanging out and chilling at our open air lounge.

Golden Prince Hotel and Suites always make sure that we provide our guests with the best experience with no frills, no unnecessary fuss and above all, a sense of Cebuano pride and authenticity for our identity.

Serenading us on that wonderful day will be the performances from the UC Chorale and The Wonggoys.

Another milestone has been added to our history and we are grateful for the continued supprort and patronage of our friends from the industry, our guests, our friends from the media, our industry partners, as well as from the government and the academe. With all the love we get all these years, we continue to move forward from Bulawanong Dekada to our pearly years with gratitude.

Golden Prince Hotel and Suites, a 4 star property that highlights a Unique Cebuano RoyaltyExperience, has 159 spacious and modernized Cebuano architectural rooms that are meticulously designed to ensure we give you the Cebuano Royalty treatment you deserved. Culinary fusion is also offered for a delightful gastronomical experience to all its diners. Above all, we commit to innovate and set new trends and will always be the leading hotel in the Queen City of the South that shares unique quality service. We are located at Acacia Street corner Archbishop Reyes Avenue, Cebu City 6000.